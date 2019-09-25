A multi-agency investigation of an ongoing synthetic drug trafficking ring dating back to spring resulted in four additional arrests Monday, according to a police report.
Police say they arrested Andrea Browning, 29, of Madisonville Monday afternoon at her residence and Justin Goode, 29, of Nortonville at his home Monday evening.
Detectives used confidential sources "to purchase synthetic cannabinoids from Goode at his residence," according to the report. Once arrested, detectives seized additional synthetic cannabinoids from Goode, who is facing a charge of engaging in organized crime and two counts of trafficking in synthetic drugs -- first offense.
Browning is facing enhanced charges of trafficking in synthetic drugs, receiving a stolen firearm and first- and third-degree charges of possession of a controlled substance. She was released from jail after her bond of $10,000 cash was posted.
Additionally, an arrest warrant for Darrin Shelton, 41, of Graham was executed as part of the investigation. According to the report, Shelton was arrested for engaging in organized crime out of Hopkins County. Penny Babbs, 42, lives at the same residence as Shelton. However, She was already in jail and is now facing an additional charge of engaging in organized crime.
Both Shelton and Babbs were charged with multiple counts of trafficking synthetic drugs in late July in Muhlenberg County, according to the report.
On Thursday, police arrested James Gibson, 29, and Joshua Betar, 36, both of Madisonville. The report said that detectives have used confidential informants to "purchase large amounts of synthetic cannabinoids and powder/chemical from both Gibson and Betar." As part of that investigation, detectives say they learned Gibson was using Betar to "distribute his product to numerous individuals, including Zach Massey, 24, of Nortonville and Kenneth Vannoy, 36, of Madisonville, who were also charged at that time.
Detectives say they seized around 820 grams of possible synthetic powder/chemical, digital scales, a large sum of cash, 14 firearms, including one stolen gun, and items detailing drug activity from Gibson's home during last week's search.
Police have indicated the investigation is ongoing.
The Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice Narcotics Unit was joined by the Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations West in this investigation. The Drug Enforcement Agency, Madisonville Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff's Office and Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office also assisted.
