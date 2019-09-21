Harris bound over to grand jury

An Earlington man was ordered Friday to face a grand jury hearing on charges of abusing his baby boy.
A Hopkins County Sheriff's detective told an arraignment hearing that the child of Herbert Harris, 38, had a broken clavicle two weeks before the alleged abuse occurred on Sept. 7. Harris shook his head no when Heath Owens made the statement.
Owens said the child's mother found the boy around 4 a.m. Sept. 8 having seizures. The boy, who was then eight weeks old, was taken to Baptist Health. He was transferred two days later to University of Louisville Medical Center due to severe injuries.
The boy was diagnosed with two brain bleeds, a seizure of the skull and as many as five broken ribs. Owens said the only visible evidence of injury was a black eye. As of Sept. 10, the baby had what Owens called "uncontrollable seizures."
Owens said Harris described trying to stop his boy from crying.
"He picked the child up and rocked it around," Owens said. Harris described it as an "airplane" motion with the child flat, similar to a restaurant server holding a tray.
Owens said he questioned both the mother and father, and Harris eventually said he picked up the baby "too rough." Harris also reportedly said he had dropped the boy at one point on the side of a couch and had been under financial stress from paying a court fine.
The boy's current condition was not mentioned during the hearing.
Hopkins County Judge Bill Whitledge refused to reduce Harris' bond. It remains at $10,000 as he faces one count of first-degree assault. The next
see harris/page a3
grand jury is scheduled to convene Tuesday, Oct. 22.
In other court appearances Friday:
• accused rapist Efren Sanchez, 31, of Madisonville received an additional charge of using a minor in a sex act. A new police report says video exists of the act in late July. Sanchez's bond was increased from $6,000 to $11,000.
• Kelvin Bell, 31, of Madisonville was charged with receiving stolen property. A police report accused him of having three expensive missing items from the Owensboro Walmart store, along with 19 other items.
• Michele Kelley, 44, of Dawson Springs was charged with third degree criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking from the Hopkins County Humane Society. A police report said Kelley dropped off cats there Thursday, then swiped a $900 Apple iPhone X. Kelley said during the hearing that she was trying to return the phone when she was arrested.
