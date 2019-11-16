With hopes to get animals adopted out this holiday season, the Agriculture and Art Departments of Madisonville North Hopkins High School collaborated on a special project. Working with the Hopkins County Humane Society, students conducted what they called the "Beauty for the Beast" event. Veterinary Science students groomed both dogs and cats, while Visual Art Multimedia students conducted a pet photo-shoot.
These pictures were later edited, giving a variety of backdrops to better fit the holiday season. To prepare for this event, veterinary students were taught proper animal handling techniques utilized in the veterinary field. These experiences later transitioned into washing and grooming pets at school for real-world practice.
"I had a blast washing the dogs for the Humane Society, who you could tell
really enjoyed us being there too," said junior Olivia Burris.
Visual Art Multimedia students have spent the semester learning a variety of media editing techniques. These skills were partnered with marketing concepts, as students had to determine how to best advertise these animals. "It allowed us to further our education with a real-world scenario, all while giving back to the community," said senior Jack Dodds.
The Hopkins County Humane Society ensures the humane and compassionate treatment of all animals by providing a variety of services. As you prepare for this year's holiday season, the main service you may be interested in is pet adoption. With a wide array of animals to select from, each with personalities to best fit your lifestyle, the students of Madisonville North Hopkins encourage you to help these animals find their forever home.
Special thanks to the Hopkins County Humane Society for allowing our students to share in this experience.
