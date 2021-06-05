Light of Chance has announced the dates for the summer 2021 session of the Breathe Youth Arts Program.
Executive Director Eric Logan said he is excited about the summer session.
“Our program provides a great opportunity for kids to connect with other young people who enjoy the arts too,” he said.
Logan founded the Madisonville location of Light of Chance in 2005 and created the Breathe Youth Arts Program in 2012. He expanded to include the Bowling Green area in 2019.
The Breathe Youth Arts Program strives to foster artistic expression, leadership and social skills using yoga, music, dance and visual arts, according to a news release. Light of Chance also offers individual and group counseling, peer support and targeted case management to students and families.
The program utilizes professional programs such as Photoshop, Adobe Spark as well as photography and illustration, according to a news release. In the music class, students experience the entire musical process that includes lyric writing, instrumental composing, recording and music production using Logic Pro and other digital audio workstations.
Yoga allows students to explore self-expression in a more introspective manner, while breathwork, mindfulness and meditation can be implemented into other areas of the students’ lives to help with anger management, ADD/ADHS, trauma recovery and increase impulse control, according to a news release. The dance class encourages students to learn modern styles of dancing, to learn about different cultures and how to use their energy to express themselves through choreography and dance.
“It’s going to be another session where kids can have fun and be as creative and expressive as possible, which we believe is important to their development,” said Logan.
The Breathe Youth Arts Program classes begin on Monday with different classes throughout the week. Music, dance and visual arts classes are from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The culinary arts class is from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, and the yoga class is from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. on Thursdays.
Light of Chance is located at 18 North Main Street in Madisonville. The classes are for students in grades 5-12 and are at no cost to the families. To register for the class, visit LightofChance.org.
