The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Spencer Jordan Pickett of Evansville was arrested, December 15, for failure to appear in court.
Hansley A. Sisk, of Dawson Springs, was arrested, December 16, for stalking in the second degree, burglary in the second degree, and criminal mischief in the third degree.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Michael Scott Schroader, was arrested, December 16, for operating a vehicle under the influence.
Beverly S. Basham, was arrested, December 16, for driving on DUI suspended license.
Cody Lee Parker, was arrested, December 16, for operating a vehicle under the influence.
Michael E. Vaughn, was arrested, December 16, for criminal mischief of residential rental property.
Jacob Ross Phillips, was arrested, December 16, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Candy Ann Gurley, was arrested, December 16, for fraud use of a credit card for charges more than $4,910.
Timothy Joseph Devere, was arrested, December 16, for probation violation in a felony offense. Devere was also charged for drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Manuel J. Pichardo, was arrested, December 16, for failure to appear in court.
Timothy L. Jernigan, was arrested, December 17, for failure to appear in court.
Mallory Beth Baldwin, was arrested, December 16, for operating on a suspended license and failure to produce an insurance card.
Jordan D. Morfoot, was arrested, December 15, for assault in the fourth degree and terroristic threats.
Cliff J. Clardy, was arrested, December 17, for failure to appear in court.
Chester Goff, was arrested, December 15, for probation violation for felony offense.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.