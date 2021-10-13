Saturday, Oct. 30 is the last day to be a superhero to an abused child by participating in the CASA of Midwest Kentucky’s virtual SuperHero Run.
CASA Executive Director Daphne Maddox said while the fundraiser is called a run, participants can do whatever a run means to them.
“We don’t want anybody to feel like they can’t do it because they can’t run a marathon,” she said.
Last year, people sat on their front porch and rocked in a chair for their run. She said her run was a Hallmark movie marathon dressed in her Hallmark t-shirt and matching socks.
“The main thing is that they support CASA and have fun doing it,” said Maddox.
She said the money raised from the race will go towards recruiting more volunteers and supervising those volunteers.
“Everything we do is volunteer based,” said Maddox. “We are currently only serving about 15-20% of the kids that need it.”
She said CASA is always looking for more volunteers to help additional children. They have a training session at the end of this month for anyone who would like more information on becoming a volunteer.
“We want to help be the superhero for these kids in our community that need help,” said Maddox.
The run this year is virtual due to COVID-19, and the registration is all virtual as well. She said there is a link on the Facebook event page and the CASA website.
“That link is the easiest way to do it. We don’t really have paper registrations,” said Maddox.
Although the event itself is virtual, CASA is scheduling “Walk With Me” events from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the six counties it serves. The events are to allow local t-shirt pickups and registration.
“Just some county-level events, so it is not all virtual,” said Maddox.
Henderson and Hopkins counties events took place last night, with the rest of the county’s events are taking place the rest of the month. Muhlenberg’s will be on Thursday at Greenville Town Square, Webster County’s will be on Monday in Providence at Westerfield park, Union County’s will be on Tuesday in Morganfield City Park and Crittenden County’s will be on Thursday, Oct. 21 in Marion at Crittenden Co Park.
These community events are a chance for people to come out in person, but the run is still going on until Saturday, Oct. 30.
Maddox said there will be booths set up at the community events with a superhero backdrop for people to take pictures. Superhero costumes are encouraged for the run, but are not required.
For those who do dress up, she said there are a few prize categories that participants could win like most unique run, best pet run, best selfie, best team or best family spirit. Photos can be submitted to Maddox either through social media or emailed to dmaddox@midwestcasa.org.
The last day to register for the CASA SuperHero Run is 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
