Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Tristan Steele, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, two violations of a Kentucky emergency protective order and illegal possession of legendary drugs.
Milford Thomas, 51, of Auburn, was charged Tuesday with three counts of failure to appear and non-payment of court costs.
Steven Ross, 52, of Paducah, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear and served a warrant for probation violation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.