Deadlines for the May 17 primary election are quickly approaching for what looks to be one of the busiest primaries in recent memory, with something on the ballot for every registered voter in Hopkins County.
Voters looking to vote by mail only have until Tuesday to request their ballot from the state. They can call 270-821-7361 for assistance, or log onto govot.ky.gov to request a ballot.
Those voters unable to vote on election day but who still want to cast a vote in person this year, you will have two options. If you meet the requirements to absentee vote, you can vote in person at the Hopkins County Clerk’s office from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. beginning May 4. Booths will be open every weekday through May 11. To vote on these days, you must qualify for absentee voting.
If you don’t qualify for absentee voting but would still like to get your voting out of the way before May 17, the clerk’s office will once again be offering early voting this year. May 12, 13 and 14, polls will be set up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville. These are open to any registered Hopkins County voter.
