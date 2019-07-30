School set to start Aug. 7

The Hopkins County School Board is in the midst of final preparations for the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Officials said they want to update citizens on staffing and road safety ahead of the opening of the 2019-2020 school year.
This summer has been one of many shifting parts in staffing, according to District Communications and Community Engagement Specialist Lori Harrison. She said the school board has hired 13 new staff members in administrative roles and 110 new hires for general staffing across the district.
The district has five certified positions that are still open that include an assistant principal at Madisonville North Hopkins, three teaching positions and a speech pathologist, according to Harrison.
"This is similar to where we were at this point last summer, so we feel like we are in good shape for the start of school," said Harrison.
Earlier in the summer, the district also saw a shortage in bus drivers for the upcoming school year. Right now, Harrison said that five people are currently in training to join the current district staff of 51 drivers and 14 substitute drivers.
As school is fast approaching, both school board officials and the Kentucky State Police are also cautioning motorists to be extra vigilant of speed limits in school zones and buses traveling on the roadways.
According to a recent news release by KSP, police reminded motorists that in the case of a school bus stopping on a highway to pick up or drop off passengers, "the operator of a vehicle approaching from any direction shall bring their vehicle to a stop and shall not proceed until the bus has completed receiving or discharging passengers and has been put in motion."
The KSP said the majority of bus accidents that result in injury or death occur at the point of students either entering or exiting the bus.
"Passing a loading/unloading school/church bus is a class B misdemeanor for the first offense and a class A misdemeanor for the second offense," according to the KSP.
Operators of vehicles should also be aware of school zones and adjust their speed accordingly, the KSP said in the news release, as fines will be doubled for those violations.
"It's very important that drivers be aware that buses will be on the road now," Harrison said. "You know, we all want to keep the kids safe."
In other news, Earlington Elementary School will unveil a new parking lot ahead of the school year opening. According to Principal Wendy Mitchell, the repairs of resurfacing and restriping have been funded by the Hopkins County School Board and will be completed by Scotty's Contracting and Stone.
Mitchell said construction will be completed before the start of school so that returning students and parents will be greeted with a parking lot that will look "brand new."
Orientations and open houses for the upcoming school year are currently being held for schools across the district. Parents are encouraged to look at the schedule for information about their specific school on the district's website, Harrison said.
With the routine updates in staffing and construction moving along accordingly, Harrison said Hopkins County is highly anticipating another successful school year.
"We're just so excited to get started and have the kids back in school," she said.
