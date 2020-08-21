Even though the school year is wrought with uncertainty, teachers said they still smiled under their masks each time they saw a parent or student during material pick-up Thursday.
Parents and students have been or will go to their schools across the Hopkins County School District to pick-up books, school supplies, calculators, Chromebooks and more this week. For many, this is the first time they’ve seen their teachers in person since March.
With balloons in the air, a pair of teachers were playing cornhole at West Broadway Elementary as they got to see their students at the campout themed distribution day, said Principal Wendy Eaves.
“It’s been great seeing all the students and parents,” she said. “The kids are excited to see us, and they’re happy they got a little packet of s’mores.”
Eaves said teachers were thrilled to see the kids, even though they can’t give them hugs. With the upcoming school year being different than ever before, teachers and administrators have experienced moments of anxiety. Eaves said the material pick-up helped to ease some of the tension.
“The anxiety is slowly starting to die down. It’s more now, we’re just happy that we’re able to see them and have a conversation with them,” she said. “It’s been different. I think we’ve had more fun than we thought.”
At Grapevine Elementary, each grade level had a decorated tent where cars could drive up to get materials. One grade was rock-and-roll themed, another under the sea and another had a circus theme. Teachers dressed in costumes and music rang loudly throughout the neighborhood.
Principal Kelcey Postlewait said their driver-thru back to school bash-like experience stemmed from her teachers’ creativity.
“Our teachers have worked hard, and they’ve been creative to be able to provide an experience where students will be able to feel good seeing who is going to be teaching them,” she said. “They have put in a lot of thought because they care about their students. They want to see them succeed, but first, they want to see their faces and help them to experience that back to school feeling.”
Grapevine handed out backpacks full of their materials from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. The school has around 350 students, and Postlewait said they saw 150 families within the first hour.
One of Grapevine’s 3rd-grade teachers, Amanda Sarles, said the material distribution event was fantastic, as she was dressed in rock-and-roll attire complete with an 80s style mullet.
“It’s been amazing to see the kids. They’re so excited to see us and to be a part of the Grapevine family because that’s what we are, we’re a family and those kids and those families at home are part of that family,” she said. “To reconnect with them, to see them, and their smiling faces and to talk to them even just for a second is amazing.”
Across the district, schools will have distribution days today and through the first part of next week, leading to Wednesday’s first day of school.
Pride Elementary will hold its material distribution from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today for Kindergarten, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for 1st, 2nd and 3rd graders. Jesse Stuart Elementary will host its second day from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. today. Earlington Elementary will host its second day of pick-ups from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m and again from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. today.
West Broadway will also handout from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Grapevine will have its second distribution day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Southside Elementary is hosting its second material day today, and are asking families schedule an appointment before coming.
Some middle schoolers at James Madison picked up earlier this week, and the school’s 6th-grade class picks up are from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Browning Springs Middle School 8th-graders can pick-up today from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. A make-up pick up day is scheduled for Browning Springs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, where any grade level can come. South Hopkins Middle School will hold three make-up days for any grade — from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. today and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Madisonville-North Hopkins High School Sophomores will pick up their schedule, textbooks and Chromebooks between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday. Freshman will pick up between the same time on Tuesday. All students are asked to wear a mask, bring a Photo I.D., and the student must be present to log-in to their Chromebook. Hopkins County Central students can pick up between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. — students with last names “A-K” come today, last names “L-Z” pick-up Monday, and make-up day on Tuesday.
Along with the materials being picked up at schools, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services wanted to remind families the deadline to sign-up for the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer has been extended to Monday, Aug. 31. All Hopkins County Schools and Dawson Springs Independent School system are eligible. The benefit is up to $313.50 per child.
According to a Facebook post, if a family hasn’t received their P-EBT added to their EBT card, or if they didn’t get a P-EBT card in the mail, they should apply. If the P-EBT was received for some of your kids but not others, they’ll need to re-apply for everyone at www.benefind.ky.gov.
