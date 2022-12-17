Two and a half years after a young mother, Nichole Merrell, 30 of Madisonville, was shot and killed at the Ideal Market in Earlington, the man accused of killing her is finally scheduled to face his charges in Hopkins County Circuit Court in a jury trial that begins Jan. 10.
Dennis Stone Jr, 35 of Madisonville, is facing murder, assault and 12 wanton endangerment charges after police say he entered the convenience store on Aug. 14, 2020 and opened fire, killing Merrell and shooting one of her children, which she was holding at the time. The child later recovered and was released from the hospital.
