A Hopkinsville man is facing multiple drug and traffic violation charges following a Thursday morning pursuit by Madisonville Police Department officers.
Nigel Sanders, 30, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine greater than 4 grams, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Methamphetamine greater than 2 grams, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in synthetic drugs, trafficking in marijuana, possession of ecstasy, use of restricted ammo in a felony, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, operating on a suspended operator’s license and expired registration plates.
Around 9:45 a.m., police say they attempted to stop a vehicle for an expired registration plate and reckless driving behaviors at the Pennyrile Park Apartments in Madisonville. Police reported the vehicle failed to yield and began to flee through the parking lot of the complex, until the vehicle came to a stop near the back of the complex.
As the officer approached the vehicle, Sanders reportedly put the vehicle in reverse, hitting the police cruiser and nearly hitting the officer as well.
The collision disabled the police squad car, according to police reports. Sanders then fled through the complex until the vehicle became inoperable.
Police say Sanders then left the vehicle and began fleeing on foot from officers, throwing a backpack — later found and reportedly full of contraband — away during the foot pursuit.
When detectives apprehended Sanders, he continued to resist arrest and kept reaching for his waistband, where a 9 mm handgun was eventually found, according to police.
Officers say they found over 370 grams of methamphetamine, over 40 grams of cocaine, synthetic drugs, marijuana, ecstasy and U.S. currency.
Sanders was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.