A Hopkinsville man was charged Wednesday with assaulting a police officer and drug possession following a traffic stop.
Kenneth Randolph, 38, was charged with driving on a suspended DUI license, changing drivers while a car was in motion, third-degree assault of a police officer or probation officer, resisting arrest, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs and also arrested on an active warrant.
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, detectives with the Hopkins County Vice and Narcotics Unit observed a white van occupied with three people traveling south on I-69 approaching exit 111.
The van crossed the white fog line multiple times and then entered back into the lane, according to the police report. At that time, detectives initiated lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop near exit 111, but the vehicle did not stop and continued through an intersection traveling east on White City Road.
The driver, later identified as Randolph, jumped into the rear of the van while it was still in motion, and a passenger took control of the vehicle, according to reports.
Once the vehicle stopped, detectives observed Randolph lying on the floor of the van attempting to conceal himself, according to the police report.
Detectives say they requested for Randolph to place his hands into view multiple times when he became “belligerent and began reaching around the interior of the vehicle and refused to place his hands into view.”
When detectives tried to extract Randolph from the van, he began to strike at the detectives with his hands and feet before being removed from the vehicle and restrained, according to police.
A vehicle search yielded a pipe that was believed to have contained suspected synthetic drugs.
Randolph was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail where he remains as of Thursday afternoon on two cash bail bond charges, one for $1,500 for failure to appear and another for $2,000 for the charges from the Wednesday incident.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.