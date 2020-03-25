A friend in need deserves a mask, indeed.
Two Dawson Springs residents have taken it upon themselves to make fabric medical masks for those who need them.
Tammy Workman, who once owned a florist and notions shop in Dawson Springs, said people she knows who work in the medical field asked her to make some masks.
So she logged on to Pinterest and YouTube to watch tutorial videos and then got started. Because she sews and quilts as a hobby, she had several of the materials on hand. Some people came by her house and dropped off elastic she could use to make the masks.
As of Tuesday afternoon, she has made more than 100 masks. The masks she made have gone to many places, including Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation, The Paragon of Madisonville, the hospital and individual nurses who have contacted her.
Across town, Ashley McKnight and her daughter, Kara, are busy making masks.
“They are pretty easy,” McKnight said. “I’ve been asking people to just donate elastic or money to buy more supplies so we can keep going.”
Kara, who is a third-grader at Dawson Springs Elementary School, has been learning with nontraditional instruction at home and now is learning life skills from her mom, who has a side business, Princess and Pirates Boutique in Dawson Springs. McKnight is also a teacher and bus driver with Dawson Springs Independent Schools.
Employees from Ridgewater Terrace and Tradewater Health and Rehab have approached McKnight for fabric masks.
“I wish we could produce more a day,” McKnight said. “There are so many in need for them.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.