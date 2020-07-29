While the primary election was a success at local and state levels, plans for the upcoming general election are still up in the air, according to county and state officials.
Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern also spoke about clarifications on the new voting law, heavy traffic at the clerk’s office and new services being still available.
New voting lawSenate Bill 2, the law requiring photo identification to vote, went into effect this month ahead of the general election in November. Citizens in Kentucky can still vote without a photo I.D., but they will have to meet certain criteria at the polling station, according to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams.
Examples of a state- issued photo I.D. are a driver’s license, military or college I.D., license to carry concealed weapons or passport.
Citizens will still be able to vote in-person without a state-issued photo I.D. as long as the voter’s identity can be confirmed by a personal acquaintance with an election official. Now, due to this law, election officials will also have to sign an affirmation.
If a citizen cannot acquire a photo I.D. and cannot present a personal acquaintance to vouch for their identity, they can sign a “Reasonable Impediment Declaration” (stating the reason for inability to obtain a photo I.D.) and present one of the following non-photo identifications: social security card, any I.D. issued by a county in Kentucky that has been approved by the State Board of Elections, and I.D. card with both the voter’s photograph and name or a credit or debit card that shows the voter’s name.
According to Cloern, Senate Bill 2 does not completely take away a citizen’s ability to vote. They will just have to complete a few additional steps.
Citizens can also obtain a free state-issued I.D. card prior to the general election by visiting the Hopkins County Circuit Clerk’s office. A birth certificate, social security card and proof of residency are required to acquire the identification card.
Cloern said she does not believe Senate Bill 2 will have a big impact on local voters.
“In Hopkins County, 99% of voters use their driver’s license anyway,” Cloern said. “The greatest impact would be on absentee votes if they require an I.D. to be mailed in.”
The bill does not clarify how it will affect mail-in voting, she said. She has reached out to Adams and is still awaiting a response.
ElectionsIn a recent news release, Adams called the primary election across the state “a nationally recognized success.” Voter turnout was increased state-wide and there was not a spike in COVID-19 cases two weeks following in-person polling, Adams said.
According to Cloern, voter turnout was up 3% in Hopkins County during the primary election. While the increase was lower than what she had hoped, Cloern said she was proud of the county employees and citizens for trying out non-traditional means of voting.
“It was a good experience because I was able to take some ideas that I’ve always wanted to do, and put those into fruition, given the laws that were allowed by our governor and legislatures.” she said.
One of those ideas included centralized voting locations where citizens could cast their ballot from anywhere in the county, which was implemented via Hopkins County’s mobile voting unit.
Mail-in absentee votes also “heavily increased” in this election than those in recent history, Cloern said. Normally, the clerk’s office receives 300 mail-in ballots. During this primary election, they received approximately 6,500 absentee votes.
Cloern said the Hopkins County clerk office has not received any instruction on how polling will be conducted for the general election.
Though Adams said absentee voting will still be a “big component” of the general election, he did not confirm that qualifications for absentee voting will continue to be waived.
“It may be possible to expand absentee voting somewhat beyond the current groups of voters who qualify,” Adams said. “But personally I’m dubious that we can fully replicate the primary election plan in all respects, as we believe turnout will be 250% higher in November than in June and it’s not obvious that our county clerks, or the post office, can manage a 250% increase in absentee ballots.”
Cloern said she hopes to have an idea of how general elections will look by August, but in the absence of a state-issued plan, she will still ensure accessible and safe measures for all voters.
“I have no idea what curveball we’re gonna be thrown,” Cloern said. “I want to reassure every voter in Hopkins County that I’ll put my little mind at work with whatever I’m given. I will be creative and mindful of letting them be able to vote.”
Services“We were one of the first county offices to open back up in the state, and I’m grateful now that we did so because we have had heavy, heavy foot traffic,” Cloern said.
Employees at the clerk’s office wear facial covering at all times and practice social distancing, according to Cloern. New plexiglass to separate citizens from the deputy clerks was also recently installed to further ensure cleanliness.
There is a limit on how many citizens are able to visit the office at one time. An employee is stationed at the door to make sure the capacity limit is maintained.
Due to these measures, long lines during heated temperatures are still common, Cloern said. She said she would like to remind citizens that several non-contact services, initially implemented during the office’s closure, are still available.
For example, renewals can still be granted over the telephone. Citizens can also leave the paperwork in the office’s dropbox, which the county will mail back to them with no postal charge.
A phone service has also been introduced.
“You may renew your vehicle or boat tags 24 hours, seven days a week with our new automated system,” Cloern said.
If you wish to renew vehicle or boat tags, contact 1-866-658-0866. Citizens will have to have their title number and the last four digits of their vehicle identification number. Payment is accepted via credit card, which citizens will receive back in the mail. There is a 2.75% charge associated with the credit card company.
“I want to urge everyone to still take advantage of those services because we do have a long line and (citizens) stand outside in the heat,” Cloern said. “It’s just not necessary unless you just really want to come in and see us.”
Temporary hours of the Hopkins County clerk’s office are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
