Hopkins County Schools are prepared to welcome students back today as the start of a four-day in-person schedule begins across the district.
School staff spent last week and the first three days of this week determining needed changes in their respective building to better assist a safe return to the classroom.
At West Hopkins Accelerated School, a sense of excitement and anticipation — combined with a specific plan to push safety — fills the halls.
Eric Stone, principal of the school, said his staff was able to use the snow days last week to determine how many students would be returning to in-person instruction.
“I am not anymore worried for four-day instruction than I was for the two-day instruction because I know that in each of my classrooms, we are still maintaining the social distance of six feet,” he said.
The school’s board of education voted 4-1 on Feb. 9 to give parents the option to attend in-person instruction or to remain virtual with their studies.
Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby met with school principals to develop a plan to keep students and staff safe and presented those finding to the board prior to the vote.
Parents and guardians had until Feb. 19 to decide if their student would return to in-person instruction or stay remote.
When talking about having students attend four days per week, Stone said his only worry were the unknowns, like how many students would return. About 75% of students have indicated they will return to class.
“I didn’t have as many fears because this is an old high school building so I am blessed with an older building which has larger classrooms, and I am one of the smaller schools out in the country,” he said.
After determining how many students would be in each classroom, Stone gave the list to the custodial staff which moved desks around to accommodate.
“The main thing I told them was we still wanted to maintain safety and social distancing,” he said. “As they were moving the desks into the classrooms, they were measuring them off.”
First-grade teacher Cassidy Rice said the school is blessed to be able to provide a desk for every child to allow them to be socially distanced.
“We are in the process of getting new visual aids on the floor so the kids know where to keep their desk, and if they get shifted, we know where to put them back so that six feet is always maintained in our room,” she said.
Stone said the school has also revamped the lunchroom to assist in the process by opening the band room to serve as part of the cafeteria.
Stone said elementary students will not leave their classroom except for bathroom breaks and lunch. All the special classes will come to them.
Rice said each student has their own supplies in their own desk, and they each have a Chromebook that stays with them the entire day.
“They are not cross-contaminating their Chromebooks,” she said.
Stone said each classroom has its own sanitizing station with disinfectant, alcohol wipes and hand sanitizer.
For middle school students, Stone said they did have to make some changes from the hybrid model they were using. Instead of students leaving the room when they hear the bell, they will wait for a teacher to come to get them and take them to their next class.
“That way, we never have more than two classes out in the hall at a time, and they are going in the same direction,” he said.
Katie Carner, a middle school reading teacher, said she planned her curriculum to minimize contact between the students as much as possible, like using ebooks instead of paperback.
“They won’t be swapping materials — they will have the same thing and they will be around the same students in every class they go in,” she said.
Carner said each middle school student is assigned a number that will determine what desk they sit at and which Chromebook they use.
“That will follow them throughout the school,” she said.
West Hopkins has not changed the mask policy, and the campus is still closed to visitors, said Stone.
He said he is excited to get students on a more normal schedule. Carner and Rice said they could not wait to see their students again.
“We miss that social interaction with them, and we are excited to see how much they grow from being in here rather than trying to do it online,” said Rice.
