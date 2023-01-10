Police Report
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Lacie Turner, was charged, January 3, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Loretta L. Johnson, was charged, January 3, 2023, for theft by deception using cold checks.
Westley Bosworth, was charged, January 3, 2023, for public intoxication, and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Tracy Shelton, was charged, January 7, 2023, for operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Jonathan Todd, was charged, January 7, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Alicia Lonsberry, was charged, January 6, 2023, for probation violation for a felony offense.
Anthony Williams, was charged, January 7, 2023, for public intoxication, no operator’s/ driver’s license and disregarding a stop sign.
Jessica L. Courtney, was charged, January 7, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Dakota C. King, was charged, January 7, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Crystal Dawn Combs, was charged, January 7, 2023, for failure to appear in court and driving on a DUI suspended license.
Dennis Darnell Wiles,was charged, January 8, 2023, for operating a motor vehicle on a revoked or suspended license.
Marcus Dale Littlepage, was charged, January 8, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Taylor A. Tindall, was charged, January 8, 2023, for operating on a suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card and disregarding a stop sign.
Mandy White, was charged, January 8, 2023, for criminal trespassing in the third degree and breaking Kentucky EPO/DVO, and failure to appear in court.
Jeffrey L. Banks, was charged, January 8, 2023, for strangulation in the first degree and assault in the fourth degree.
