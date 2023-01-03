A child welfare check on New Years Eve ended with a Madisonville man behind bars on multiple charges, including criminal abuse of a child and controlled substance endangerment of a child, as well as possession of counterfeit currency.
Madisonville police say that at around 11:54 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home on Hodge Street to perform a child welfare check on children living in a residence there. Upon arrival officers report that they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the home.
Officers question Jeremy T. Sigler, of Madisonville, about the welfare of the four children living in the residence. When they inquired about whether or not he had food for the children, police say that the suspect invited them into the house to check the refrigerator.
It was at that time that officers stated that they spotted “a large bag” of marijuana and a scale on the counter within arms reach of the children. Officers say that Sigler then gave written consent for them to search the residence.
During that search police say they found a baggie containing what they believe to be methamphetamine that appeared to have been ripped open by teeth laying on the counter, also within reach of the children. Officers also report finding multiple items of drug paraphernalia in the home, as well as several baggies of marijuana in the suspect’s vehicle.
Police say they also located counterfeit $20 bills. Officers say that the rear of the bills said “COPY”, but that the mark had been deliberately tampered with in an effort to hide it.
After taking Sigler into custody, officers say they found what appeared to be a pink pill of some kind smashed in the rear of the cruiser. Samples were taken from the suspect’s shoe treads and sent to the KSP crime lab.
Sigler was arrested and charged with controlled substance endangerment of a child, criminal abuse of a child, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth, possession of an unspecified drug, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a forged instrument.
