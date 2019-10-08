Last week's good news for Madisonville Community College culminated in the official announcement Monday of more than $3 million in grant money coming to the school.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said there has never been a week like the past seven days for the college.
Both a U.S. Department of Education Title III Strengthing Institutions grant and a U.S. Department of Labor Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities grant were approved and fully funded early last week. At the end of the week, MCC received news that it received the Delta Regional Authority's States Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP) grant.
Kelley said that the Title III grant will help the school better meet the needs of all students on campus.
"The grant allows us the opportunity to improve the ways in
which we advise students. We will also use the funds to enhance the use of our technology to support students while they're in our programs," she said. "Our goal for the work with the Title III grant is to improve the support structures that we now have in place to ensure that our students find success in all of their educational experiences."
David Schuermer, the school's director of grants and planning, said that one of the components of the Title III grant is what they call an early alert system. If a student is struggling in the classroom for some reason, the school is now set to create support structures for its students. MCC is also investing portions of this grant in its adjunct professors.
"We can try to align support structures, and we can provide support in different ways and be more aggressive with those intervention strategies," he said. "We rely on adjunct faculty, a lot, to deliver our programming. Historically, it's difficult to fold adjuncts into your learning community; they're adjunct by definition, so they're kind of out there. What we have is a professional development program built into the grant to bring them closer to us to provide them the support they need."
The college's Title III grant is worth $2,129,394 over five years, with personnel being the most significant expenditure, said Schuermer.
The school's Department of Labor project was awarded $1,258,842 and $143,380 from the SEDAP grant, both of which will be paid out over three years.
"The Department of Labor grant and also the SEDAP grant will allow us to expand our linemen program and our CDL program," said Kelley. "We will develop a second site for the lineman training program that will make it possible for more people from our region to receive this training. We will also have funds to buy equipment such as trucks and lineman equipment needed for this expansion."
The expansion will house a new lineman training facility and a course for CDL certification in partnership with Henderson Community College and will be located in Sebree, said Schuermer.
"To our credit, we've wanted to partner more with our neighboring community colleges, so that's an important thing," he said. "I think it'll be good and opens up recruiting territory for both of us."
Ray Hagerman, president of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, said MCC is working hard to meet the needs of their community.
"They're very entrepreneurial in meeting the needs; they say 'Oh, so we have a need, let's figure out how we do it. We don't have any money for it; let's see what we can beg, borrow and steal to get something started,' " he said.
Hagerman was proud of MCC's effectiveness in showing the marketplace, like the grant arena, that they have something of great value.
"It's about time Delta gave us some big dollars; we have not had enough money coming out of the Delta Regional Authority in westen Kentucky," he said. "I was very, very gratified to see that we got a nice big chunk of change."
This is the first time a school in Kentucky has been awarded this grant, said Kelley. The purpose behind each of these grants is to meet the needs of the college's community, she said.
"We have so many agencies and groups here in our area to support what we do here at the college," she said. "These grants wouldn't be possible without them. PADD (Pennyrile Area Development District), Jason Vincent and his team have supported us, especially through this lineman and CDL program."
Representing the PADD office, which helps to facilitate the grants with the college, was Angie Crawford. She said that it had been fun to watch the grant application process.
"They brought in all these experts in all the fields, and they just brainstormed, 'What do these people really need?' " she said. "It's been exciting to watch the lineman program be so successful, and there is just a need for these good-paying jobs."
