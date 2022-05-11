The Messenger staff has sent questions to each of the candidates who will be on the ballot for the May 17 primary election. We will run those questions and answers in different races leading up to election day. The questions will appear along with the answers provided verbatim.
Today we are featuring the Republican primary race for Kentucky Senate District 4. The winner of this primary will face Democrat Bruce Pritchett in the November General Election.
Robby Mills — Incumbent Roxann Ashby — Challenger
Please tell our readers why you would be the best choice for this office:
RA: I am Roxan Ashby, a Christian, wife, mother, and Registered Nurse Case Manager. I have lived in Kentucky my entire life. I have dedicated my life to serving people. I want to continue that service in the capacity of Kentucky State Senator in the 4th district.
RM: Many attributes are required to be a successful legislator and to successfully represent the nearly 119,000 citizens that each State Senator represents. I have the political and business experience needed to effectively make the needs of Henderson, Union, Webster, and Hopkins counties known. I have risen to a committee chairmanship (State & Local Government) and I believe I have the ear of Senate Leadership, which means the needs of the district are heard. I have developed relationships throughout the Senate membership, and believe myself to be respected among my colleagues. I understand the citizens of NWKY, I listen and learn, and I answer constituent concerns. I have served 6 years in the Legislature and believe this experience serves the citizens well.
What do I believe the state Legislature accomplished during the past four years?
RA: As you well know, the Covid pandemic interrupted our lives. As a result, our Legislature was not able to accomplish as much as it could have over the last four years. However, I was pleased they were able to pass a few significant bills into law this last session. Namely, the HB 83 which is the Save Women Sports Act, HB 3 is the Pro-life Omnibus Bill, and HB 43 Church is Essential.
RM: This has been a very tough 4 years, because of the COVID health crisis, not only for the state legislature but for everyone. Despite the pandemic, I believe some great strides have been made to move the Commonwealth forward. There are really too many to list, so I will give an overview of some of our successes. We budgeted responsibly, not over spending, and spending in the right places. By 2024, we will have lowered personal income tax by 33%. We’ve improved the business climate in KY, making it more attractive for business to locate here. We have increased election security. We have restricted abortions and abortive medications. We have stood up against the “woke culture” that is prevalent in Frankfort, and pushed back on this culture creeping into our schools. We stood up for parental rights, we reduced the size of state government, fully funded all the pensions for the last 6 years, and have committed $300 Million to rural broadband deployment.
What do you think the Legislature could have done that it didn’t during the last four years?
RA: Our Legislature took an oath to uphold the constitution. They could have and should have protected our rights during the Covid response. As a result, we had to endure lockdowns of churches, businesses, and schools. We were not allowed to have weddings, graduations, or funerals. We were isolated from our loved ones. The cure they imposed was worse than the disease itself. Not all states imposed such drastic restrictions, some none at all, instead they chose to educate the public and allow them to make informed choices.
RM: I was disappointed that we did not act on issues related to medical freedom. Several folks I know lost their job due to not taking a required COVID vaccination. I was, however, pleased that we were able to decrease some of the executive powers of the Governor that he over exercised during the pandemic. Additionally, I would remind you that this November there will be a Constitutional Amendment on the ballot that would allow the state legislature to call itself into Special Session, on a limited basis, to address executive overreach and other topics that cannot wait until the next year’s legislative session.
What are your main legislative goals for the next term?
RA: Kentucky has a lot of ground to make up now. We have to balance the state budget. In order to do this we need to review all state funded programs and eliminate the ones that are ineffective, get all capable people back to work, and decrease undue regulations so small businesses can flourish again. Then we can begin to ease tax burdens and eliminate income tax.
RM: Over the next four years I’d like to see the following items accomplished: 1. Continue to move the personal income tax toward 0%...by 2024 the rate will be 4%, 2. Continue to improve the business climate in KY, so current and new employers will choose KY for their next expansion, 3. Work to improve workforce participation, by moving people from welfare to work, 4. Work to secure Federal funding for the construction on the I-69 Bridge over the Ohio River, 5. Work to improve rural broadband throughout the 4th Senate district, 6. Continue to push back on “woke” culture that seems to be showing up everywhere. I will always be supportive and protect the right to life, second Amendment, and parental rights, 7. Work to see the completion of the new WKY police training center in Madisonville and 8. Continue to fully pay the ARC of all the pension funds
If the Legislature is able to do just three things in the next session, what do you believe they should be?
RA: There are many more issues that need to be addressed. I will list a few. We need to end vaccine mandates for healthcare workers in Kentucky. We need to make sure our elections are secure and voter rolls are kept clean. We need to have school choice. Your options for schools should not be limited to your address. A free society is a happy, healthy society. We have been stifled too long.
RM: The next legislative session is a 30 day session that does not allow for financial appropriations, so the legislative priorities will probably be focused on ensuring that our priorities set in the budget this year are occurring. 1. Make sure that revenues are in excess of expenses, 2. Review our 2022 election process, and continue improving security efforts and 3. Improve Workforce participation, by moving people from welfare to work
NOTE: Emails requesting a photo from Ms. Ashby were unanswered.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.