Politicians, pundits not asking what makes a person pull the trigger
To the editor:
When politicians say the president caused the shooting massacre in Texas as is being told to us day after day by pundits and politicians; I tune out. They are ignorant of the meaning of cause and effect.
When a man pulls a trigger, and the bullet leaves the gun, that is cause and effect. But they, politicians and pundits, are not asking what makes that person pull the trigger. The answer is what the Bible says is a "seared mind." In 1 Timothy 4:1-2 (NIV ) is an explanation: "1 The Spirit clearly says that in later times some will abandon the faith and follow deceiving spirits and things taught by demons. 2 Such teachings come through hypocritical liars, whose consciences have been seared as with a hot iron."
It's possible we've already come to the point where God is letting the U.S.A. decay with the present culture and Godless-mess. We may just be withering away. But, the churches can have a positive effect to bring about a positive change with all the mass shootings we are experiencing this day and age.
In Romans 12: 2a (NIV) 2a "Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind."
We need to be in the market place, outside the four walls of the church, and tell what God says in the answer. That will be a cause and effect when we see changes that are positive.
Bill Adcock
Madisonville
