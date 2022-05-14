By Staff Report
The Messenger staff has sent questions to each of the candidates for local and county offices who will be on the ballot for the May 17 primary election. We will run those questions and answers in different races leading up to election day. The questions will appear along with the answers provided verbatim.
Today we are featuring the Republican primary race for Judge-Executive. The two candidates are the only ones in the race for the office.
Jack Whitfield — Incumbent
Age 48
Resident of Madisonville, 43 year resident of Hopkins County
Aaron Whitfield Garrett — Challenger
Age 42
Resident of White Plains, 42 year resident of Hopkins County
Current/Former Profession
JW: Air Force, Coal Miner, Business owner, Magistrate, Judge/Executive.
AG: I currently work at GE Aviation but spent most of my career in the underground coal mines here in Hopkins County.
Primary Reason for Running:
JW: I have lived in Hopkins County nearly my entire life. I love my county and want to see it grow, prosper, and move forward. I also want to help make this county a place where our children grow up and want to stay, work and create families of their own right here at home.
AG: My primary reason for running is to bring the community together so that we can collectively work towards a brighter tomorrow for our children. My bible says Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not prosper. For too long our county has been divided, it’s time to come together to lift up the county as a whole. If only one city in the entire county is prosperous, are we really succeeding?
What do you believe is working in Hopkins County?
JW: Our economy is growing. We have more leisure opportunities than ever before, like rehabilitated parks, new mountain bike trails, and a new sports complex is on the way. We also have maintained great relationships with the mayors and councils of Hopkins, nine incorporated cities and have especially cooperated with governing bodies in other counties. We depend on mutual collaboration just as much as they depend on ours.
AG: I believe we have a lot of good, dedicated people working within our county. I feel that with the right leadership and focus Hopkins County can thrive again. However, it pains me to say I have not seen a tremendous amount to brag about the last few years.
What do you believe isn’t working in Hopkins County?
JW: There are still some areas in the county that desperately need Broadband access. Expanding Broadband was one of my goals when I ran in 2018. We have made some headway, but I am committed to keeping Broadband expansion as one of my highest priorities. We are also experiencing an explosion in local job growth, which is a good problem to have, but we need to eliminate many of the hurdles that many of our employers and would-be employees are facing, such as our local housing shortage and exploring the root causes of our low workforce participation.
AG: I believe the relationship between the County and the cities is broken. There is no transparency in most decisions made for our county that will directly impact an individual city. We need to focus more on the people in each community. You can not in good faith say we are doing good as a County when so many are hurting.
If elected, what would you do to fix the things that aren’t working?
JW: I want to continue to work with private companies to expand Broadband access in the area. I will also work with the cities, Hopkins County Planning and Zoning, and contractors to add additional housing. I am also looking forward to continuing to work with our school systems to ensure our up-and-coming workforce is trained and ready.
AG: I would like to get the churches in the county to start meeting together, then we can branch out in the communities and eventually bring everyone together. Our nation was founded on Godly principles and that is what it is going to take to fix things. If we get our people in this county to put others first and treat people with love and respect, most problems can fix themselves. Be totally transparent on every decision made. Deals made in secret or with the wrong intentions are never fruitful. Work lockstep with the city to provide any assistance that the county can to improve our smaller cities, which would in turn lift up the whole county.
What do you feel should be the priorities for a Judge-Executive?
JW: The county budget is always the No. 1 priority. Everything we do, from paving roads to providing emergency response, must be done within the parameters of that budget. It is a pulse the judge-executive must always have a finger on. In addition, the judge-executive has to work with other judges, mayors, commissioners and magistrates across the state. We can get much more accomplished acting as regional partners than we each can as individual counties.
AG: First and foremost, I believe the Judge-Executive should be a man of God and have faith like a mountain. You will never have to worry about intentions if their eyes are focused on Jesus. If your focused on Jesus your focused on truth. You will have integrity. You will always put the people in the county first. You can not be swayed on any decision. This will be my first priority.
What do you feel should be the priorities of the fiscal court?
JW: Again, the budget is always the top priority. The court must listen to the needs of its citizens and also to the departments that serve the public. Decisions must be made with consideration to the needs of the public as well as the needs and capabilities of our departments.
AG: To appropriate county funds for lawful purposes, to maintain accurate fiscal records, to establish appointive offices and define their duties, investigate county activities, enact ordinances, issue regulations, levy taxes, issue bonds, to list a few. The role of the fiscal court is undervalued by most people. They have a lot on their plate, and I believe we have a well-rounded and very knowledgeable group of elected officials on our Fiscal Court.
What do you believe is a Judge’s role in working with the fiscal court? Other elected officials?
JW: To be effective, the judge-executive must communicate with all elected officials in the county. While we may not always agree, communicating about the issues facing us is critical to moving forward and all working toward a common goal.
AG: The judge executive has a primary responsibility for the administration of county government. The Judge-Executive is charged with the execution of all ordinances and resolutions of the fiscal court, all contracts entered into by the fiscal court, and all state laws subject to enforcement by the judge-executive or by officers under his supervision, create, abolish, or combine and county departments or transfer functions from one department to another, create or abolish special districts upon fiscal court approval. Now for financial administration. The county judge executive’s responsibilities include preparation of county budget, supervision of county funds, prepare financial reports for the fiscal court, and retain records of fiscal court. He/she must estimate the revenues from local, state, and federal sources. The fiscal court must approve the budget and the judge executive is responsible for administering the provisions of the county budget. County judge executive must keep the fiscal court apprised of the financial needs of the county. He/she must see that the elected county officials who use county funds, the county boards, commissions, and special districts, submit an annual financial report to the fiscal court. The judge executive prepares quarterly reports to submit to the fiscal court showing detailed information about each fund in the county budget. The county magistrates comprise the fiscal court and are a voice for the communities they represent. The county attorney serves as council to the fiscal court, the sheriff keeps order in the court and must obey any orders of the court, the fiscal clerk keeps indexed records of the proceedings, and the county treasurer receives and distributes money for county government at the order of the fiscal court and upon request make reports of the financial condition of the county. At the forefront intertwined in all these responsibilities is always the best interest of the people in the county. Every decision made should positively affect the entire county to the best of their ability.
