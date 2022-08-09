During last night’s Airport Board meeting, it was verified that the contractors will be on site tomorrow to begin moving equipment to get the hangar building erected.
“Weather has been a factor, along with other projects taking longer than they anticipated, and they (the contractors) have been behind,” Madisonville Regional Airport Manager, Emily Herron said. “They are going to be getting started Wednesday, hopefully. And now since construction is behind, we don’t have a building to connect to right now so we may also need to put up some temporary fencing.”
The fencing aspect, per Pollard & Sons Excavating LLC, plans will need to be addressed since the building is not yet complete.
For more information on the hangar project be sure to reach out to the airport directly as this has been an ongoing project, and due to unforeseen circumstances it has been taking longer than originally anticipated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.