Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Michael A. Childs, 21, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Tylor S. Lindsey, 23, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with speeding 18 miles over the limit and operating on a suspended/revoked license.
• Nancy G. Thompson, 38, of Madisonville was charged Friday with failure to appear in Henderson County.
• Brian L. Wilson, 46, of Middlesboro was charged Thursday as a fugitive from Claiborne County, Tennessee.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Friday:
• Steven E. Booker, 49, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Julian T. Brady, 21, of Owensboro was charged Thursday with reckless driving, speeding at least 26 miles per hour over the limit, operating on a suspended/revoked license, improper use of the left lane, failure to wear seat belts and failed/improper signal.
• Nicole M. Coomes-Chandler, 40, of Utica, New York was charged Wednesday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and a probation violation, all in Daviess County.
