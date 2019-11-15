The paperwork is filed. The clock is starting to tick. So who will fill an upcoming opening as Hopkins County Circuit Court judge?
One current local judge ruled himself out Thursday as District Judge David Massamore said he would apply only if "the bar association came to me and said you're the only one qualified."
But Hopkins County Attorney Byron Hobgood did not rule
himself out.
"It's too early to say," he said.
The buzz is building because sitting Circuit Court Judge James Brantley says he's turned in the required documents with the commonwealth to retire on Tuesday, Dec. 31. That begins a process which will lead to the governor appointing Brantley's successor from a list of three finalists.
"A number of people have asked me to run," Massamore said. But he noted he has three years left in his current term.
Massamore said whomever is appointed to replace Brantley, "you'd have to file to run immediately."
He said he'd rather not finance a 2020 campaign, since he's paying for his son to attend college. Besides, Massamore said, "I enjoy the people I'm working with."
All other Hopkins County judges have said they have no interest in Brantley's seat. That leads to Hobgood's choice - and it's a choice he's not ready to make.
"It's probably going to be in January," Hobgood said about his decision time. "It's a tough job being a circuit judge."
Hobgood expects an interim judge to be appointed for Brantley's position while the search for a replacement unfolds.
The website for Kentucky courts explains how the replacement process works. Once a vacancy is posted, attorneys may nominate themselves or someone else by filing a questionnaire with the office of Chief Justice John Minton Jr.
Three finalists will be offered to the governor by the state Judicial Nominating Commission. The seven-member commission consists of Minton, two attorneys elected by all the attorneys in their district and four citizens appointed by the governor. The four must be evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans.
The three finalists' names will be revealed, but the other candidates will not.
Brantley, 68, is retiring after 13 years as a Hopkins County judge. He spent 26 years prior to that as an attorney.
Madisonville residents can file for other elected offices immediately, if interested. All City Council seats are at stake in next year's election. Deputy Hopkins County Clerk Jenny Menser says the filing deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 28.
