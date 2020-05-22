Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Alexis P. Mullins, 22, of Livermore was charged Thursday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Dougrue L. Noel, 27, of Marietta, Georgia was charged Wednesday with non-payment of fines.
• Carrie L. Taylor, 40, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with driving on a DUI-suspended license and operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Richard T. Williams Jr., 52, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report Thursday:
• Benjamin J. Tidwell, 29, of Earlington was charged Tuesday with first degree strangulation and fourth degree assault. Madisonville Police then charged him Wednesday as a fugitive from Tennessee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.