The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library, located at 425 East Center Street, provides many unique offerings for those who hold a library card. In addition to the standard book checkout, there are e-books available online, 3D printing services, online resources, audio books, digital comic books, public access to all computers, arts and craft kit bags for kids to take home and make, free usage of meeting rooms, and most popular during the holiday season, the bake pan rentals.
If you are looking to bake some holiday treats for family and friends this week but you don’t want to buy the pan that will most likely be used once and then shoved in the back of the drawer, visit the library to check out their available selection.
The cake pan loan is good for seven days and can be renewed one time. Each patron, 18 years or older, is allowed to check out two pans at a time. Please be sure to hand-wash before returning to the circulation desk. Do not put the cake pans in the book drops. In addition to the cake pans, there are also muffin pans, more than 100 different cookie cutters, cupcake pans, and fun shaped pans for birthdays, Christmas, Easter and other holidays.
For more information on the cake pan rental, or to see the different shapes and styles available please visit publiclibrary.org and click on the cake pans tab.
Other events taking place this week for the library:
Visit the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library (HCMPL) Facebook page where they will be doing daily nighttime readings of different Christmas stories for the kids. Ms. Shanna will be live streaming the readings beginning at 8:30 p.m.
At this time, to help all those in need, all of the services, including printing, copying, faxing, and scanning, will be free of charge. Internet access, telephones and charging stations are also available. These services are limited to the Madisonville Library, and no ID is required for a library card at this time.
Reminder for parents of children ages 0-5, please sign them up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. HCMPL is a part of Dolly Parton’s library, where they send you a free book every month for each child registered.
HCMPL is still currently offering contact less home bound deliveries. For those who are unable to get to the library, Ms. Shana will drop items off to your doorstep. Items will be placed in a bag and left at the designated place. Be sure to visit the HCMPL Facebook page for more information, or call 270-825-2680 to sign up for this free service.
