During a pandemic, no plan for schools is sacred.
After days, weeks and months planning the return to in-person classes, both private and public schools were asked by Gov. Andy Beshear Monday to push in-person returns until Monday, Sept. 28.
“That’s about six weeks from now, but it’s also six weeks from what I hope is the peak of this virus,” Beshear at his daily briefing yesterday. “We’ve got good steps that we’ve taken, masks are working, but we do not have control over this virus, and to send tens of thousands of our kids back into in-person classes, when we don’t have control on the virus isn’t the right thing to do for our kids. It’s not the right thing to do for their faculty, and it’s not the right thing to recommend as governor.”
CornerStone Preparatory School started its in-person classes Monday.
The school’s executive director, Audrey Morgan, said they are going to discuss the governor’s recommendation and then determine their best plan moving forward.
“We just want to do what’s best for our students and families,” she said.
Christ the King Catholic School had planned on returning to in-person learning next Monday. Principal Lesley Mills said they are waiting to hear from their school’s governing body, the Diocese of Owensboro, before making any decisions.
As soft openings were set to take place next week, Hopkins County School District Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby said those would be rescheduled to closer when it is safe to return.
“We’re going to have a special called board meeting this Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.,” Ashby said. “It’s to talk about some of the information that we’ve received from the governor.”
Ashby said she intends to recommend the board follow their plan to start school Wednesday, Aug. 26, but based on the governor’s recommendation, they’ll begin with Nontraditional Instruction Days, also known as #HCSathome, through the recommended Sept. 28 date.
She said she doesn’t know how long NTI days will last, because the week after Sept. 28 is the district’s fall break.
“That’s something I want to talk to the board about,” Ashby said. “I can’t tell you at what point we will come off of NTI, but I can tell you that we will continue to reassess it every two weeks to see where we are. We’ll look at our numbers. We’ll look at the trajectory line. We’ll look at the recommendations from the Department of Public Health and our local health department.”
Ashby said it is their goal to get back to full five-days in-person instruction with their kids all on campus.
“But, that’s going to be a journey,” she said. “We were getting geared up and ready to come back with our soft openings and hybrid model. We’re ready to see our kids and ready to get back on campus. It’s just disappointing, but we understand there’s more work to be done from a safety standpoint to make it a safe environment for our kids, and we respect those decisions that are made. We just know those are very tough decisions.”
As the Dawson Springs Independent School System had already planned to start school with NTI days, the governor’s recommendation doesn’t affect them, according to Supt. Lenny Whalen.
“We anticipated being on virtual remote instruction for four to five weeks to start the year,” he said. “We’d evaluate the virus situation at that time and potentially return in-person at the end of our fall break. That would have been around Monday, Oct. 12. The governor’s recommendations today would put us around the same timeline.”
