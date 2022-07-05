Now that summer is here and people are attending large functions again, COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said they are getting about 40 to 50 confirmed cases per day.
“That is people who are going in for medical care, and it is getting reported,” she said. “There are a lot of home tests out there that are not reported. If we are getting 40-50 cases re- ported to us, we know it is greater.”
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said the hospital has also seen an uptick in COVID-positive inpatient and outpatient tests.
“It is not unexpected as people are attending large functions like sporting events, concerts, and camps and gathering with friends and family for vacations and holidays,” she said. “Thankfully, most people are able to avoid hospitalization and can get well at home.”
As of June 30, the hospital had six COVID-19 positive patients with one being in the critical care unit.
Beach said the county has already gone back into the red zone, so there has been a significant increase.
“It is not anywhere near our peaks, but we are definitely going up,” she said. “We are very concerned about that.”
According to the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website, Kentucky’s weekly positivity rate was 13.36% as of June 27.
Beach and Quinn encourage anyone who has not already gotten vaccinated to make an appointment soon.
“If people haven’t gotten their booster and they qualify, if they are over 50 or if they have health conditions, they need to get vaccinated,” said Beach. “If they are ages six months or older and they haven’t gotten their primary series, they need to consider doing that.”
Beach and Quinn encourage people to monitor their symptoms if they are sick and stay away from social situations to help stop the spread. Beach also encourages everyone to stay outside, mask if going indoors, and use hand sanitizer.
“Just be more cautious again,” said Beach. “I am not seeing a downward trend at this time.”
The hospital has received doses of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine and will begin administering them very soon in the clinic. Follow the hospital’s social media pages for updates on the vaccine. The hospital is still offering the Pfizer vaccine for the other age groups as well as booster doses in the Family Medicine Residency Clinic.
To schedule an appointment with the hospital, call 270-825-6680.
The Health Department has received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six months through four years. They will also continue to provide Pfizer vaccines for individuals ages five years and older, and Moderna is still available for those 18 years and older.
The Health Department is administering all COVID vaccines by appointment from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and walk-ins are welcome from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. To schedule an appointment with the Health Department, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
