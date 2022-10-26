Last weekend West Hopkins School hosted Henderson native Annabel Whitledge for a school wide assembly, followed by a free concert for the community.
“Due to the pandemic, this was our first large community event in the last couple of years,” Kristen Terry, West Hopkins PTO Treasurer said. “In 2019 we hosted recording artist Timmy Dunn and in 2018 we brought in American Idol top 24 contestant Layla Spring.”
Whitledge shared her story with students and encouraged them to follow their dreams and never let age or opinions of peers to hold you back in life.
Located at 2695 Rabbit Ridge Road, West Hopkins is a K-8 school in rural Hopkins County, but according to Terry, their Fall Festival was anything but small.
“Our event also included games, a haunted house, silent auction, and concessions including pulled pork BBQ prepared by local restaurant, Bad Ash BBQ. Hundreds of people joined us from the community and had a great time.”
According to Terry, the fall festival is the school’s largest fundraiser of the year.
“This year’s festival was our most successful fundraising event to date and brought in over $20,000 that will directly benefit the students, staff, and families of West Hopkins. Proceeds help with things like student rewards, field trips and assemblies, and student school supplies. The PTO has been providing school supplies for all of our K-8 (around 400 total students) every year in August since 2019.”
The Fall Festival court candidates brought in over $10,000 in donations. The West Hopkins PTO is a nonprofit organization ran by parent volunteers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.