Madisonvile Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Matthew D. Chaney, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of marijuana.
• Philip Ryann Hemphill, 32, of Lexington, was charged Tuesday with resisting arrest and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Daniel Revelle, 43, of Madisonville, was served Tuesday with a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Wednesday:
• Eric Oldham, 45, of Mortons Gap, was served a bench warrant Tuesday for two counts of failure to appear.
• Jonathan K. Strader, 38, of Nebo, was charged Tuesday with two counts of violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Judith A. Henderson, 52, of Dawson Springs, was charged Tuesday with operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.
• Alberto A. Gonzalez, 37, of Central City, was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and no operators license.
