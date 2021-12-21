During last night’s, Madisonville city council members discussed two big projects that are underway.
The first project was that of the sports complex. Architect Sherman Carter Barnhard, the city of Madisonville, and the Hopkins County Fiscal Court received seven bids for the rough grading for the Madisonville/Hopkins County Sports Complex. The bid was voted on by city council to be awarded to Western Kentucky Minerals, with the bid of $478,357.00, which was much lower than all of the other bids. This is however, contingent on the fiscal court’s meeting taking place today at 10a.m. Fiscal Court will also have to vote to pass and accept this bid. The next lowest bid received was $926,500.00.
“Everybody was shocked at this price, but there are some things within the company that allow them to be able to do it at this rate,” Mayor Kevin Cotton.
“There are internal reasons for this business, and that it was also a good deal for them and a good deal for us,” Council member Frank Stevenson said. “They will meet all specifications and they know what they need to do.”
It was made clear during the meeting that Sherman Carter Barnhart feels extremely confident that Western Kentucky Minerals can do the project for this price.
In other city updates:
The hangar project at the airport is progressing. The concrete pad is done and the rest of the project will be getting started shortly thereafter.
City Council conducted a roll call vote to reappoint member of the tourism board who were up for reappointment. The tourism board is made up of nine members and must have at least four members present for a quorum. Each member will serve a one year term, keeping in mind these are volunteers and this is an unpaid seat. With the voting, seven members have been reappointed and there are now two open seats. This will not cripple the January tourism meeting, however, the vacancies will need to be filled.
