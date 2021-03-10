Madisonville Community College is set to resume in-person instruction on Monday.
MCC Vice President Jay Parrent said it is not a full return to in-person instruction for every student and every class, but it’s a step in that direction.
“We still have social distancing in our classrooms. We follow all the Healthy at MCC protocols and all the things we started with last fall,” he said.
Two of the college’s healthcare courses will resume in-person, and some courses that were hybrid may go back to meeting once a week in-person as opposed to twice per week, said Parrent.
He said the college is cautiously optimistic after seeing COVID-19 cases locally decline and vaccinations increase.
“I know that we are going to continue with all of our in-person protocols,” said Parrent. “We are still going to maintain the best advise from public health officials.”
He said students, faculty and staff at the college have done a good job maintaining safety campus wide and felt like now was a good time to get a little normalcy back.
As students return to campus, the college will be working on a telemethod distance learning project for high school seniors in Webster County.
Parrent said MCC was granted $167,802 in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to create a distance learning system linking the college to Webster County High School.
“It is taking our senior academy — which is our program for high school students to earn dual credit — and will give us the technology to teach that synchronously to the high school from the college,” he said.
The USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas, according to a news release.
The project will make it so high school seniors from Webster County won’t have to drive to the college for their dual credit classes, said Parrent.
“It is not an easy trip and it is a very rural road from Dixon and Providence over here,” he said.
Two 80-inch monitors will be installed in a classroom at the high school, he said. Students will be able to attend their dual credit class during their school day.
Parrent said the tentative date for the program to be set up at the high school will be this fall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.