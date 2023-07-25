Madisonville City Council members granted permission for the city to award contract services to the number of city employee owned businesses during a meeting last week.
“Most of these are fire fighters that own businesses,” said City Clerk Kim Blue. “There is also one that works at the wastewater plant who owns a mowing business.”
Kentucky law allows a municipal government to contract labor and services from existing city employees, as long as those secondary hirings meet certain requirements laid out in KRS 61.252(3).
• the nature of the contract must be disclosed at a public meeting
• the contract with the employee must follow normal competitive bidding practices, where other vendors are also allowed to bid on the contract
• disclosure of the contract is made part of the public record before the contract is executed
“This is to clarify that these are city employees and that this is outside their regular job on their days off,” said Mayor Kevin Cotton. “They are not penalized just because they are a city employee.”
Those businesses include:
• Ron Faulk-Ron’s Lawn Maintenance
• Chris Chilcutt-Prestige Worldwide
• Josh Steele-Firehouse Guys CPR
• Michal Fincham-Sealcoat
• Walter Cummings-Cummings Lawn Care
• Barrett Holloway-Sealcoat
• Jared Southerland-Chip Off the Old Block Woodworking
• Chad Baldwin-Super Sealers
• Heath Jones-Heath Jones Painting
• Chaseton Hancock-First-in-Fire Services
• Travis Harmon-Western Kentucky Stump Group
• Robert James-TJ’s Mowing
