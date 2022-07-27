If you have a love for movies, or animals, or both, Saturday is going to be the perfect day to visit Golden Ticket Cinemas in Madisonville, as they will be teaming up with the Hopkins County Humane Society to host a pet adoption event, from 1-5 p.m.
Golden Ticket Cinemas General Manager Carla Thomas shared how the idea of this event came to be.
“With the upcoming movie release of ‘Super Pets,’ I thought what a great time to partner with the Hopkins County Humane Society to organize the Pet Adoption Event, just like in the movie Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends,” she said.
“Carla, reached out to me for the event. She stated that a new movie “DC League of Super Pets” was to be released on July 29 and asked if we may be interested in setting up an event in combination with it’s release. We were excited to oblige,” Dustin Potenza, Executive Director for the Hopkins County Humane Society shared.
Some of the adoptable pets will be on display for those who are looking to add a furry friend to the family.
“We have never had event with the local movie theater, but we anticipate it to be a great success. We will have adoptable animals present, however, they will not be inside the theaters, but will be inside the lobby area, right out front of the theater, inside the mall,” Potenza said.
The Humane Society will be offering micro-chipping for half price during Saturday’s event. According to Potenza, the importance of having your animals micro-chipped, is if they get lost, the pet is more likely to be reunited with their family.
Important information on pet care, heart worm prevention and pet vaccinations will be provided. You will also be able to meet some of the local pet sitters, who will be on site.
“We’ll have items that will be raffled off, with all proceeds going to the HCHS,” Thomas said. “We want everyone to be a part of this event from the pets, families, and children, so we have included some fun activities from a coloring contest, arts & craft area, scavenger hunt at 3:30 throughout the mall, and
you will get to meet and greet Superman on the red carpet, so don’t forget your camera. This is the first event that Golden Ticket Cinemas has partnered with in the community and we hope that it’s a great success.”
“The shelter is currently operating at capacity, so we implore our community to come and enjoy the event and maybe even find a new four-legged best friend to take home! We will also be accepting both monetary and physical donations including, dog and cat food, litter, blankets, towels and more.”
On Saturday, Golden Ticket will also be offering small popcorn and small drinks for $3.00 each. Be sure to check their website for what’s playing and local show times.
Golden Ticket Cinemas is located at 455 Madison Square Drive in the mall plaza in Madisonville.
