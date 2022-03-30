As the 2022 election draws nearer, people who may not be able to vote in person need to be prepared.
Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern said voters can request absentee ballots starting April 2 through May 3. But voters should be aware that the restrictions on who is eligible for absentee voting has changed significantly since the last election cycle.
There are some stipulations as to who can receive an absentee ballot, she said. Any voter who cannot appear at the polls on election day or the days in-person absentee voting is conducted due to of age, disability, illness, or occupation; a student temporarily outside of the county or someone living temporarily in another state; or someone incarcerated, but not convicted of a crime.
Residents can apply online at govoteky.gov. Cloern said the absentee ballots are not offered at the county clerk’s office.
“They have to be mailed out,” she said.
If anyone has trouble requesting a ballot, they can contact the Hopkins County Clerks Office at 270-821-7361 for help.
The last day to register to vote for the primary is April 19. The primary election is on May 17.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.