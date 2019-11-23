Bundling up with a warm coat, blanket and a Thermos full of hot chocolate is one way to ring in the holiday season at the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis annual Christmas parade.
This year’s parade is expected to be one to remember, as the theme is “Christmas Movies,” said third-year Parade Chairperson Amy Keith. The theme gives way to an abundance of choices for interpretation. Cars and floats will be adorned with scenes from any Christmas movie.
“We’re excited to see the community display their creative and artistic ability when it comes to the theme selection each year,” she said. “With this year’s theme being “Christmas Movie,” we all grew up watching movies like “Frosty the Snowman to “The Santa Clause,” to “Home Alone,” it will allow everyone to walk down memory lane.”
The annual Christmas parade is just weeks away. It will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. In case of inclement weather, the secondary date is Saturday, Dec. 14.
“Who doesn’t enjoy a great parade,” said Keith. “It’s a great opportunity for our community to interact with other community members in an entertaining way.”
Currently, parade applications are being accepted. The entry fee is $40 for a business or industry float, $20 for non-profit floats, $30 for decorated vehicles and no charge for walking units. According to a news release, while there is no charge for walking entries, the entrants must apply.
“This is a great way to advertise and raise awareness of your business,” said Keith. “It’s also a great way to give back to the community. It’s always exciting to see the smiles of those that are watching – whether you’re a young child or young at heart, its exciting to participate in the parade.”
Entry forms are due with payment by Monday, Dec. 2; after that, entry fees increase and are due no later than Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Entry forms may be picked up at the following locations in Madisonville:
• First United Bank, 162 North Main Street.
• Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, 15 East Center Street.
• Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, 28 Sugg Street.
• Madisonville City Hall, 67 North Main
• Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club Facebook page or website at bit.ly/KiwanisChristmasParade
For more information, contact Parade Chairperson Amy Keith Keith at 270-824-1625.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.