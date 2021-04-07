Dogs can roam free on the fully-fenced rural property where Matthew and Shannon Jones have established their new pet-friendly business.
Cadiz Dog Run opened in January at the Jones’ home in Cadiz, an effort by the couple to offer an outlet for animals in their community.
“Dogs need to be active,” observed Matthew Jones, as he played with Mia recently in the couples’ dog run. “They have a lot of energy.”
His wife noted that a few people have already taken advantage of the dog run, and she expects that more will come as the weather improves.
She explained that the dog run allows the animals an opportunity to get off their leashes, run free and get rid of some of their energy.
The property offers more than an acre of fenced-in area for the dogs to enjoy, and the Joneses also provide fresh water and toys for the animals.
Dogs must be current on their shots and flea and tick medications.
Shannon said the couple’s own dogs inspired her and her husband to open the dog run. It has taught the canine foursome — including sisters Mia and Stormy, almost 17-year-old Rascal and Diesel, a Rottweiler mix — how to be dogs and how to express themselves, Shannon said.
She said she and her husband would like to expand their business as time goes on, adding dog pens, a playground for children and possibly an indoor dog run the animals can use during bad weather.
Shannon would also like to add services like grooming.
“As we grow, more amenities will become available,” she said.
The new business has also provided an opportunity for Matthew and Shannon to give back to their community. By hosting raffles each month, they are able to donate those proceeds to a small business.
Last month it was Cadiz Restaurant, and the month before that, the Christian County Animal Shelter in Hopkinsville. In February, that raffle raised enough to present the shelter with a $200 check, Shannon said.
This month’s recipient is Taste of the South.
Shannon said supporters may purchase a ticket this month for a chance to win items and help out the local restaurant.
For more information on the raffle and the dog run, visit the Facebook page for Cadiz Dog Run.
Hours of operation for the local dog run are 9 until 5 p.m. daily. Cost is $5 an hour for one dog and $2.50 per dog for any extra dogs.
The animals are supervised at all times.
Reach Tonya S. Grace at 270-887-3240 or tgrace@kentuckynewera.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.