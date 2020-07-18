Cases of COVID-19 in Hopkins County continue to increase with eight more positive results confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Hopkins County Health Department.
Of the eight new cases, five are residents in the 21-40 age range, and one each is in the 0-20, 41-60 and 61-80 age ranges. Six of the eight are women.
The total cases in the county has reached 335, an increase of 83 since July 1. In all, there have been 34 deaths and there are 79 active cases.
Statewide, there have been 21,605 cases and 658 deaths.
Hopkins County’s journey in the COVID-19 pandemic has been rough from the start after the initial positive case hit the county in March. From there, numbers continued to climb before slowing throughout June.
Church revivals in mid-March in the county were linked to an outbreak when attendees became ill. The virus spread to a manufacturing plant, a first responder, two other counties and to a nursing home. Some who attended died.
April was filled with cases and deaths popping up with elderly at nursing homes in the county and those with contacts from original cases in Hopkins County. By mid-April, there were 116 cases. On April 25, there were 171 cases and 19 deaths.
On May 1, Hopkins County had 207 cases and 22 deaths. During the month, deaths increased by eight and cases increased by 12. The June 1 numbers were 219 cases and 30 deaths. By June 15, cases and deaths only increased by a minimal amount with 223 cases and 31 deaths.
On June 19, the Hopkins County Health Department saw its biggest jump in a while with 4 more cases, bringing the total to 228. There were 33 deaths at the time.
By July 1, the caseload was 252 with deaths not increasing.
Since then, though, Hopkins County has seen 83 new cases and another death. So far through July, 47 women and 36 men have contracted COVID-19 locally.
Officials said cases have increased in the younger population. Overall, out of the 335 total cases in the county, 29 have been in the 0-20 age range, 95 in the 21-40 age range, 96 in the 41-60 age range, 73 in the 61-80 range and 42 who are age 81 and older. Out of 335 total cases, 74 have been in long-term care facilities. More than 200 of the 335 cases were women.
According to data released by Gov. Andy Beshear’s office and posted on the state’s COVID-19 site (kycovid.ky.gov), Hopkins County is fourth in the state for number of deaths. Jefferson has 213, Fayette has 41 and Kenton is third with 37. Hopkins County is eighth in the state for percentage of new cases and 11th in the state for total cases by percentage.
