A week after a deadly tornado outbreak, families of the victims are still processing the terrible toll.
Authorities on Thursday found the body of a Kentucky teenager who had been missing. Nyssa Brown was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week, and family and neighbors say they are reeling. Elsewhere in Kentucky, Jason Cummins has been gathering mementos from the debris of the home his mom, Marsha Hall, and aunt, Carole Grisham, shared. The sisters were Dawson Springs fixtures who had worked at a funeral home helping others through their grief.
At least 90 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area. Officials say 76 people died in Kentucky alone.
Here are some of the people who perished during the tornado outbreak:
Douglas Koon, his wife, Jackie, and their three children huddled in his mother-in-law’s bathroom in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, as the storms approached. The tornado hit the house directly, flinging the family around and tossing in the air a bathtub that was shielding two of his sons. The couple put their infant daughter, Oaklynn, in a car seat to protect her, and she appeared to be OK on Saturday.
But by Sunday, the baby was having seizures, and doctors noticed a brain bleed after she was taken to the hospital. They believed she had a stroke, Koon said in a Facebook post.
Early Monday morning, the family posted that the infant had died.
In a text message to The Associated Press on Monday, Koon said he was struggling “to process everything that I’m going through.”
A family member has set up a GoFundMe account for Koon’s family and his mother-in-law, Sheila Rose, who lost her home.
Carl Hogan, 60, was “incredibly devoted” to his wife of 41 years, and he was looking forward to getting her back home in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, following a stay in a hospital and nursing home that began in February, said daughter Katie Fields, who lived only a mile or so from her father.
“He was a retired long-haul trucker who had settled down in that small town to try to enjoy his golden years near my kids (and) along the banks of our little Tradewater River,” Fields said in an message to The Associated Press.
The tornado left the plan in shreds. Fields said she spoke to her father on the phone just moments before the twister hit and made a desperate bid to get to his home afterward.
“I ran up & down his street screaming for him & throwing pieces of wood & metal trying to see if he was under the debris. I finally found his vehicles & from that could tell where his home was supposed to be & that it was totally gone,” she wrote.
Hogan’s body was located about a day later, and Fields said now she does not want him remembered as “the guy who died in the tornado.” Hogan loved to fish and loved his green Chevrolet truck, she said, and he was a fan of the TV show “Yellowstone.” His four grandchildren “were his world,” she said, and Hogan was a “fantastic” father.
“He was religious but it was a quiet, private faith,” Fields said. “He was truly just a good man.”
Ernie Aiken, 86, decided to ride the storm out in his trailer in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, despite the looming danger.
The Vermont native served in the U.S. Army at Fort Campbell and then settled in the town, said son Tony Aiken. He started two auto repair stations in the area and continued to work on people’s cars at a shop next to his home until his death. The shop was a magnet for the community, and guys would come and hang out, taking advantage of seating he put out.
“I mean, he just loved people,” said Aiken, 65. “It’s not a high-income town. And so he would work on people’s cars and say, ‘Well, they need their car and they can’t afford to pay me so pay me when you can.’ The town loved him.”
But he lived alone and had lost friends in recent years. Tony Aiken said his father was “ready to go” and was resigned to the danger of the storm.
“His attitude was, ‘If I’m here tomorrow, great, and if I’m not, I’m not,’ ” his son said.
By the time she won election to a vacant school board seat last year, Jenny Bruce had played a role at virtually every level in the small school district in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, where she had graduated from high school decades earlier.
“Jenny started out driving a bus and she was a teacher’s aide, and she gradually worked her way up to finance director,” Dawson Springs School Superintendent Leonard Whalen recalled. “She was some kind of lady.”
During the deadly tornado outbreak late Friday and early Saturday, the 65-year-old Bruce was sheltering inside when a tornado obliterated her home, Whalen said. He said neighbors found her amid the wreckage. A county coroner later confirmed her death.
Bruce had worked for the school system for roughly four decades before retiring about two years ago. Whalen helped persuade her to campaign for an empty seat on the five-member school board in 2020, and she ended up running unopposed.
In her years working in the school district’s administrative office, Whalen said, Bruce was universally liked, never saying an unkind word about anyone and often bringing cookies and other treats for co-workers to share.
“She was a Dawson Springs graduate and she loved our schools,” Whalen said. “She loved kids.”
Timothy Venetta remembers 13-year-old Nyssa Brown as a little girl who used to ride her four-wheeler through his backyard. Authorities on Thursday found the Kentucky teenager’s body in a wooded area near her subdivision. She was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week.
“I can’t imagine a whole family just being gone in the blink of an eye,” Jennifer Venetta told WZTV in Nashville, Tennessee. She and Timothy Venetta lived on the same street as the Brown family, according to the station.
The girl’s parents, three siblings ranging in age from 4 to 16 and a grandmother also died in the tornado. A coroner identified the children as Nariah Cayshelle Brown, 16, Nyles Brown, 4, and Nolynn Brown, and the grandmother as Victoria Smith, 64. The parents were identified as Steven Brown, 35, and Rachel Brown, 36, though her name on social media is listed as “Rachael.”
The family lived on a street where 12 people died, including five relatives from another family and eight children. Neighbors who survived are grief-stricken — surrounded by ruins that include children’s toys.
Rochelle Finkton said her sister, Rachael Brown, enjoyed being a mother.
“I mean, she loved them kids to the moon,” Finkton told WSMV-TV in Nashville.
Huda Alubahi grabbed her two young sons and sheltered in a closet as the tornado bore down on their home in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Shortly after closing the closet door, the house collapsed around them, she told CBS news in an interview. Alubahi was smashed in the face with a sink, unable to move her head and trapped by the debris, she said.
Her 1-year-old son began to cry, but she heard nothing from her 3-year-old son, Jhal’lil. It took several people to pull the mother and children from the rubble, and it was only when she was in the hospital that Alubahi learned Jhal’lil had died in her arms.
“He was something special,” she said. “I wish I could have saved my son.”
Julius, 1, had no injuries. “He was untouched, literally, nothing,” Alubahi said.
