When we think of softball players, we usually think of them being a position player who is a hitter primarily or they are a dominant pitcher. Lauren Ward is one of those unique softball players as she was a star both as a position player and hitter and also on the mound as a pitcher.
Ward will be recognized for a great career as she is inducted into the Hopkins County Central Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, August 26, when the Storm football team hosts Union County.
Lauren Ward’s story starts out as part of the era of Hopkins Storm softball under Head Coach Butch Huff and Assistant Coaches Kent Akin and Stacey Darnall. She was a five year starter from 2004-08 for the Storm.
In her eighth grade year she was primarily a designated hitter who batted fifth and was part of the backbone of the team that finished third in the State.
She was already a dominant pitcher as an eighth grader but the Lady Storm of that season had an All-State and future collegiate pitcher in Leigh Ann Moore. Ward filled the role as a backup pitcher and a big stick in the offensive lineup.
In her freshman, sophomore and junior years of 2005, 2006 and 2007 she was a dominant pitcher.
She accomplished many individual accolades along the way as being part of some great teams. In the 2005 season she set a record for the highest winning percentage in school history with 19 wins and two losses. She also won 14 straight games during that season.
In her sophomore season of 2006 she led the Lady Storm to a Regional runner up and achieved a milestone that is the goal of any pitcher: a no hitter.
Her pitching career reached its zenith in her junior season of 2007 as once again she was Coach Huff’s primary pitcher on a team that reached the Regional semifinals.
Ward achieved Class AA Second Team All-State status that season.
Coach Stacey Darnall has vivid memories of Ward’s pitching during her career as he recently noted, “We were playing Central Hardin which was a top 10 team program in the State in the Storm Invitational and Lauren Ward had one of those days on the mound that people will remember for a lifetime.”
“Ward’s main pitch was a changeup. She threw Central Hardin’s most dominant hitter three straight changeups and struck her out and after the game the Central Hardin coaching staff came up to us in disbelief as that same girl had hit two home runs in the previous game.”
The 2007 season was Ward’s junior year but turned out to be a bittersweet season on the mound. Ward developed arm problems and she had to move back to her position as a first baseman where she was a great hitter.
Ward had nine out of the park home runs for her career including two in one game in her 2007 season. In Ward’s era the mound was shorter and therefore the pitching was more dominant then than it is today.
Akin vividly remembers the two homerun games noting, “In the game that she hit two homeruns versus Apollo in 2007 she actually drove in all three runs in the game and pitched a complete game 3-2 victory over Apollo”.
In the preseason prior to her senior year Ward had torn her rotator cuff and had the option of surgery.
She had one of the most difficult decisions of any high school athlete as she could have had the surgery and rehabilitation to fix the tear. However if she elected the surgery, she would have to miss her entire senior season. Ward elected to become a hitter and catcher and has never looked back.
After high school she had many offers to play at the collegiate level. Ward finished her career not only as a dominant pitcher but also as a great hitter having 224 career hits as a Lady Storm player, a 381 batting average, and 72 extra base hits while being predominantly a pitcher.
Ward recently noted, “My first year of college I attended Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee and I went there with the intention to play ball. However, the injury and struggling through the injury had taken its toll physically and emotionally so I decided it was time to give up softball and retire from playing.”
Ward notes that since her retirement she has helped several travel teams and has offered private lessons.
Ward has also worked alongside her father, Ed Ward, when he coached two seasons as Head Coach for Hopkins County Central. In the last eight years her main focus has been on her family.
Ward and her husband, Joe Culberson, live in Hanson and are the proud parents of two boys, Silas and Henry, an eight year old and a newborn (three week old).
Ward’s story of being a dominant hitter and pitcher is rare for many athletes. Her story of not playing at the collegiate level is one that many young athletes today need to remember.
Ward had a great career and for all athletes there is a time when you have to give up playing the sport to go on to concentrate on your academics, family, and career. For Ward it was decided during her first year of college.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
