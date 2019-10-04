FRANKFORT -- Saying "the war on public education will end with the defeat of Matt Bevin on Nov. 5," Democratic rival Andy Beshear outlined Wednesday an ambitious program for education in the state but did not say how much the plan would cost or how he would pay for it.
Beshear said he would appoint a new state Board of Education "on day one that cares more about our kids than for-profit charter school companies and I would hope that that board of education has the sense to select a new commissioner on day two" to replace Wayne Lewis.
Beshear, Kentucky's attorney general, said education will be the "highest priority" in his state budget if he is elected governor. He said he would not sign a budget bill into law unless it puts education first.
The Democratic nominee had no praise for Bevin's education record, saying the Republican governor proposed to cut education and has made disparaging comments against teachers.
Beshear's remarks came at a news conference outside Frankfort High School. He arrived on a school bus with his running mate, Jacqueline Coleman, and an entourage of supporters, including Kentucky Education Association President Eddie Campbell, Jefferson County Teachers Association President Brent McKim and state AFL-CIO President Bill Londrigan.
Beshear said the campaign will pay for use of the Frankfort Independent school bus. "We never ask public education to lose one dime," he said. Coleman's husband, Chris O'Bryan, is basketball coach at Frankfort High School.
Bevin campaign manager Davis Paine defended Bevin's record in education.
He said Bevin "has committed 100 percent of lottery funds to education, a first for the commonwealth, and today Kentucky is spending more per K-12 pupil than ever before."
Beshear said state spending per student actually is lower if inflation is taken into consideration.
Paine also said former Gov. Steve Beshear, Andy's father, raided a "teachers' pension fund to the tune of $8 billion in additional debt," while Bevin has fully funded the pension system.
In Wednesday's news conference, Beshear said Bevin last year asked state lawmakers to cut $198 million from public education and some superintendents warned that the proposed cuts would cause public schools across the state to fail.
Beshear pledged to increase funding to schools but did not say by how much or how he would pay for it.
He vowed to cut class size for most academic courses, prioritizing size reduction for special education and some laboratory classes.
A copy of his education plan said the average elementary class size in Kentucky is 23.3 students, higher than all neighboring states.
It noted that research suggests smaller class size increases student success.
Beshear, who attended public schools in Fayette County, said he would address a shortage of teachers by raising their pay and focusing on recruiting more teachers of color.
Other education goals, Beshear said, include improving school infrastructure and supplies.
Beshear was asked if he supports Bevin's call for Kentucky school students to bring the Bible to school on Thursday and share it with others.
"I'm a person of strong faith and I believe that everybody should be able to exercise their faith whether kids or adults," said Beshear. "We have to do it in a respectful way where everybody's faith is respected and appreciated and everybody has the space and opportunity to practice it as they choose."
Man who killed mother sentenced to life
By Avery Seeger
Kentucky New Era
The man who murdered his mother in 2014 received his final sentencing Wednesday afternoon after being found guilty by jury July 11. Jamal Mounts was sentenced to life in prison.
Mounts was also found guilty of criminal intent to commit murder and first-degree burglary, with the jury recommending he receive 20 years for each charge to be served consecutively for a total of 40 years plus life.
Wednesday afternoon he stood before Judge Andrew Self and received not only a life sentence but also 40 years to be served concurrently with it.
"I believe that (Mounts) would benefit from any kind of mental health help that can be provided at sentencing," said his defense attorney Stephanie Ritchie-Miz to the judge. "I know he was not found to be mentally ill, but I do believe any treatment he can be appointed while he is in custody would definitely be beneficial."
Following her remarks, Self gave the Commonwealth's Attorney Rick Boling an opportunity to share what he believed Mounts should receive for sentencing. Boling simply asked that Self follow the recommendation given by jury.
A life sentence means Mounts will be required to serve a minimum of 25 years before he is eligible for parole. Normally, a defendant would be required to serve only 80% of a sentence before being eligible for parole, but he must serve all 25.
Self gave Mounts credit for time he has served in custody, which is over 2,000 days.
"I also believe that Mounts would benefit from treatment while incarcerated," Self said.
The judge added that he read a written statement Mounts had written to him in Mounts' pre-sentence investigation file. He went on to tell the court that Mounts has 30 days to submit an appeal directly to the Kentucky Supreme Court.
According to New Era archives, Mounts was found guilty of beating his mother, Roxie C. Mounts, 65, to death March 1, 2014, at a Hopkinsville apartment building and then attacking a second woman across the hall until officers arrived and stopped him.
Mounts' case was delayed several times due to the court addressing potential mental health issues.
However, instead of being diagnosed clinically insane, two state psychiatric examiners determined he did not qualify for a plea by reason of insanity. Mounts was instead diagnosed with malingering, or exaggerating illness in order to escape duty or work.
During the trial, jurors heard from forensic psychiatrist Daniel Hackman who did an evaluation of Mounts while he was at the center.
According to reports from the center, Mounts admitted to lying about being suicidal to get out of "the hole" in jail.
"Him admitting to embellishing his issues further validated our diagnosis of malingering," Hackman said. "My opinion was that he does not qualify for an insanity plea because he used illicit drugs."
Two of his family members also shared during the trial that Mounts was not himself the day of the attack and don't see him that way today.
"He was somebody that I didn't recognize," said Mounts' adoptive sister, Kelly Edwards. "When he first looked at me, it was like a blank stare."
Edwards said she has maintained contact with her brother since the incident. That very next day, she said he called her from jail and had no idea what he had done.
"He said he tried to call mama to have her come help him," she said during the trial. "I had to tell him why he was in jail, and I heard him cry like he had never cried before."
The defense also brought up Jamal Mounts' niece, Aiiryel Edwards, who said her grandmother Roxie Mounts was a forgiving person and she would not have wanted the worse for Jamal Mounts.
"I can't really understand what it is that he's going through," Aiiryel Edwards said during the trial. "But I really feel for him and everyone else in this. It was a double loss our family took in this."
Henderson woman accused of sexual assault of child
By Beth Smith
The Gleaner
HENDERSON, Ky. -- A Henderson woman has been accused of sexually assaulting a young child.
Erica Pullum, 38, 8400 block of Wathen Lane, has been charged with first-degree sexual assault (victim under 12). Pullum is scheduled to appear in Henderson District Court on Oct. 8 for a preliminary hearing.
According to an arrest warrant filed by the Kentucky State Police, the victim is a child under the age of 10 to whom Pullum had access.
The victim reported to a trusted adult that he/she was sleeping and woke up to Pullum performing oral sex on him/her, court documents said.
During a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center, the child became more detailed in the description of events. The child said Pullum picked him/her up and threw him/her on Pullum's bed and then "did the thing (the child) doesn't like to talk about," the warrant said.
The juvenile told authorities that, if confronted, Pullum would accuse him/her of lying about the incident, court documents said.
The state police and a representative of the Department of Community Based Services interviewed Pullum about the allegations.
"She said it wasn't true ... and talked about how inconvenient the investigation was for her ..." court papers said.
"(The state police) said Pullum didn't act upset when told about (the allegations). She would change the subject or put the attention elsewhere every time (a detective) tried to direct her back to the reason they were there," the warrant said.
Pullum was arrested and remains lodged at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $2,500 full-cash bond.
