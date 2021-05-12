Dealing with a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic can put a strain on anyone’s mental health regardless of age or financial status.
Dr. Andy Belcher, director of pupil personnel for Hopkins County Schools, said as COVID-19 has changed over time, so has students’ needs.
“When they were at home, isolated from other people, we saw mental health needs increase,” he said.
Ken Stein, the chief operating officer with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, said they normally see a lot of students at the schools themselves, so when they were learning at home, counselors had to keep in contact by phone calls, “which is not nearly as effective as face-to-face,” he said. “What we have seen is that kid’s mental health needs have intensified since COVID started.”
Hopkins County Schools has had a contract with Mountain Comp for several years in an effort to provide students and staff the mental health support they may need.
Belcher said since August, Muntain Como has held 8,062 counseling sessions for 610 students.
“That is just Mountain Comp, that does not include our regular guidance counselors who are in every school and who also see students,” he said.
At the beginning of the school year teachers included a campaign #BuildingStrongMinds in their lesson plans, said Belcher. It included activities to encourage families to spend more time together and to support mental health.
“Our school counselors created virtual counseling where students could log in to a page on the school website, and the guidance counselor there had all kinds of videos students could watch,” he said.
Stein said now that students are back in school, everyone is trying to catch them up, including the counselors.
“The teachers are trying to get them caught up, and at the same time, we are trying to address their mental health needs,” he said. “Sometimes it is difficult getting everything done.”
Belcher said students and staff alike seem to be dealing much better with their mental health, but it may be a while before everything is back to normal mentally.
“I think we will be dealing with some of the mental health fall out from the COVID-19 situation for a while,” he said.
The Behavioral Health Unit at Baptist Health Madisonville also provides help for the community.
Behavioral Health Unit Clinical Coordinator Brad Long, LCSW, said people’s mental health has fluctuated as things have progressed with COVID-19.
Long said people started out having to manage the isolation, then find a way to deal with the changes to their daily lives, including the shock of the pandemic and just being tired of all the restrictions.
“Unfortunately, we have had a lot of folks struggling with getting back to normal, whether from an anxiety standpoint or general emotional standpoint,” he said.
People who struggle with mental illness oftentimes rely a lot on routines and familiarity, he said, and with COVID-19, everything is always moving.
“Things are constantly changing in the world we live in today,” said Long. “I think a lot of folks are struggling with how to perceive the world.”
Something good that came out of the pandemic is the increases level of awareness about mental health that was not there before, he said.
“I think people are more comfortable now talking about their emotions and feelings,” said Long.
The Behavioral Health Unit has 22 beds to help adult patients dealing with anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, he said. They also see older adults who may be suffering from Alzheimer’s, dementia and late-life depression.
He said patients are seen by a therapist, nurse, psychiatrist or social worker, as well as a dietitian, who focuses on making healthy decisions as well as a chaplain, who focuses on how faith plays a role in mental health.
For more information, contact Baptist Health Madisonville’s Behavioral health Unit at 270-825-5650.
