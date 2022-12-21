In a recent media release sent out by the City of Madisonville, the Public Works Department will be closed Friday, December 23, in observance of the Christmas holiday. According to Public Relations Director for the City of Madisonville, Jennifer Daves, everything will run on a one day off schedule. Friday’s trash and recycle routes will run Thursday, December 22.
The week of December 26, all trash and recycle routes will run on a one-day delay. Monday’s trash and recycle routes will run on Tuesday. Tuesday’s trash and recycle routes will run on Wednesday. Wednesday’s trash and recycle routes will run on Thursday. Thursday’s trash and recycle routes will run on Friday. Friday’s trash and recycle routes will run on Saturday.
