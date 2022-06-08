On Tuesday, Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved $769,800 in Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Rural Secondary Program funding for road work to be performed in the county this year.
The Rural Secondary Program is funded by the state gas tax, and is used for construction, reconstruction and maintenance of secondary and rural roads
Each year the KYTC presents the county with a list of Rural Secondary projects. The court can request specific roads be included in the program. Although the county must approve the list, the decisions on which roads get the funding is ultimately determined by the state.
The funding this year will pay for paving and drain replacement on three secondary roads. Highway 281 from Island Park Drive to Highway 260 has been allocated $403,300, Highway 291 from Frazer Lane to Lick Creek Bridge will get $215,900, and Highway 2320 from Highway 1034 to US-41A will get $150,600.
The county will also receive $318,594 in Flex Funding. That amount is determined by the condition of the state roads in each county. The better condition the state roads in a county are in, the more flex funding the county receives. The court ad the KYTC will reach an agreement on which roads in the county road system qualify for the program. The county will enter into an agreement with the KYTC, which will reimburse the county for work on the roads listed in the agreement.
In other business:
The court approved the awarding of $100,000 in ARPA funding to the Nortonville Fire Department to purchase a new tanker truck.
Magistrates approved the purchase of a 2006 International grapple truck in the amount of $59,500 for cleaning storm damage.
The court approved listing a 1999 F-350 with 153,754 miles owned by the EMA as surplus.
