Back in Time

Photo submitted by The Hopkins County Genealogical Society

The above picture comes from Bettye Riddle via the Hopkins County Genealogical Society and captures students from the former Oglesby School. Riddle's mother, Blanche Pearson, is pictured in the second row. According to the Genealogical Society, Oglesby School was in operation before 1875 and was a one-room log and frame school housing all eight grades. It was located about three miles from White Plains toward the Muhlenberg County line on Oglesby Cemetery Road. Those identified in the picture include sisters Verda and Nadine Pearson, who were cousins to Blanche Pearson. If you would like to add any additional information regarding this photo, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.

Back in Time

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.