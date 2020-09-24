Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
Douglas Wayne Reno Jr., 39, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with public intoxication, possession of a handgun by convicted felon, theft or unlawful taking of a firearm and theft or unlawful taking of automobile.
Michael Negovan, 39, of Madisonville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and fugitive from another state.
Benjamin Strunk, 54, of Lake Station, Indiana, was charged with failure to appear.
Candace Conrad, 24, of Madisonville, was charged with failure to appear.
