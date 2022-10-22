With Halloween quickly approaching it is always important to check your children’s candy before letting them indulge. Unfortunately, one of the newest trends that The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is advising people about is the new trend of colorful fentanyl being disguised as colorful candy to attract the youth.
“Rainbow fentanyl” is a new trend which appears to be a method used by drug cartels to sell this highly addictive and potentially deadly drug. It is being used to deliberately drive addiction among young adults and children.
According to the DEA, Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose.
In Hopkins County, Madisonville Chief of Police Steve Bryan shared that, “We have not seen any rainbow fentanyl in our area as of right now. We work closely with the DEA and other law enforcement partners to stay current on trends from around the US. Most of the fentanyl we are seizing is in pill form and is usually blue in color. If parents finds anything suspicious in their child’s bag please contact police immediately.”
Some safety tips that Bryan shared:
• All young children should be accompanied by a responsible adult
• Glow sticks, flashlights, and reflective stickers are recommended for better visibility
• Check all treats before allowing children to eat them
For more information or tips, please reach out to the Madisonville Police Department, 270-821-1720.
