Fire damages Grapevine Road home

A hidden fire inside an attic wall damaged a home at 1035 Grapevine Road around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner noticed smoke seeping from a discolored spot on a wall. The exact cause of the fire is unknown. It left an estimated $11,000 damage. No one was injured.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.