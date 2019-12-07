Fire damages Grapevine Road home

Richard Burkard/The Messenger

A hidden fire inside an attic wall damaged a home at 1035 Grapevine Road around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner noticed smoke seeping from a discolored spot on a wall. The exact cause of the fire is unknown. It left an estimated $11,000 damage. No one was injured.

