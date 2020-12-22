Three more people died over the weekend and four deaths were reported Monday to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 93, according to Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach.
On Monday, the Hopkins County Health Department reported 45 new cases and 723 active cases in the county. Hopkins County remains in the red zone averaging more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over a seven day period.
At Baptist Health Madisonville, Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Kristy Quinn reported the hospital is now housing 23 COVID-19 patients, which is just 20% of the total patient census Monday morning. Of those 23, Quinn said 40% of those are in critical care.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that mitigation efforts have stopped the growth of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, noting that case numbers are continuing to decline and Kentucky’s positivity rate is stable.
“What we are seeing is that the measures we have taken are working,” said Beshear. “We have stopped the increase in cases, which we knew we had to do before we can start to decrease those numbers. Let’s all commit to doing what we know is right — wearing masks, social distancing, washing our hands and limiting our holiday gatherings — so we can beat this virus once and for good.”
The state also began receiving shipments of the Moderna vaccine that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late last week.
Quinn said the hospital is not receiving Moderna vaccines in the initial wave of distributions.
“We received Pfizer vaccines so we will not receive Moderna vaccines in the initial wave,” said Quinn. “The facilities that didn’t receive Pfizer will be getting Moderna.”
